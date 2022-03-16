MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.25.
A number of brokerages recently commented on MIXT. Raymond James dropped their target price on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
In other news, EVP Catherine J. Lewis sold 69,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $34,191.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Jacobs bought 250,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,813,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,882 over the last three months. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of MIXT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.97. 79,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,211. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $290.18 million, a PE ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is presently 51.35%.
MiX Telematics Company Profile (Get Rating)
MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.