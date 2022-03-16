MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MIXT. Raymond James dropped their target price on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other news, EVP Catherine J. Lewis sold 69,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $34,191.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Jacobs bought 250,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,813,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,882 over the last three months. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIXT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in MiX Telematics in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MIXT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.97. 79,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,211. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $290.18 million, a PE ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is presently 51.35%.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

