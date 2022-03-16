Developed International Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNDM) Shares Up 0.3%

Developed International Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNDM – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.97 and last traded at $49.66. 2,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 6,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.52.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.74 and a 200-day moving average of $54.71.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Developed International Equity Select ETF (RNDM)
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Developed International Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Developed International Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.