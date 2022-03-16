NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Short Interest Down 26.0% in February

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 502,300 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the February 13th total of 679,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 218.4 days.

NWHUF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.92. 4,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,169. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $12.16.

Get NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0522 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 5.85%.

NWHUF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.