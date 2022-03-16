NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Short Interest Down 26.0% in February

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 502,300 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the February 13th total of 679,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 218.4 days.
NWHUF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.92. 4,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,169. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $12.16.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0522 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 5.85%.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.
