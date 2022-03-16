Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCM) Shares Down 1.2%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCM – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.29 and last traded at $64.29. Approximately 1,131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.08.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.90 and its 200-day moving average is $65.87.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (PSCM)
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.