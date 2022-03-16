Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) Short Interest Down 29.4% in February

Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the February 13th total of 116,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MXTOF remained flat at $$14.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54. Neles Oyj has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $14.78.
Neles Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neles Oyj (MXTOF)
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Neles Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neles Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.