Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) Short Interest Down 29.4% in February

Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the February 13th total of 116,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MXTOF remained flat at $$14.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54. Neles Oyj has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $14.78.

Neles Oyj Company Profile

Neles Oyj provides flow control solutions and services worldwide. It offers control, on-off, emergency shutdown, butterfly, ball, globe, segment, and eccentric rotary plug valves; pneumatic, electric, and manual actuators; limit switches; and valve controllers, as well as valve parts. The company also provides valve repairs and maintenance, PID tuning and process control, and maintenance planning and lifecycle services.

