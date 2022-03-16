Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Short Interest Update

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 407,500 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the February 13th total of 511,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.8 days.

OTCMKTS:PARXF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.40. 6,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,329. Parex Resources has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $23.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.79.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PARXF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parex Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

