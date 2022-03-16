IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Dollar General by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in Dollar General by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.49. 2,577,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,958. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $240.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.64 and a 200 day moving average of $216.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.61.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

