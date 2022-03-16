Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Essential Properties Realty Trust has raised its dividend by 32.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 106.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.7%.

Shares of NYSE EPRT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.77. 1,229,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.98.

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 41.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 61.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $795,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

