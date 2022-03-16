Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $661.23 Million

Brokerages expect Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) to post $661.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Weber’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $663.06 million and the lowest is $659.40 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Weber will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Weber.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.78 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Weber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

NYSE WEBR traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $11.50. 712,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,896. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67. Weber has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $20.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

In related news, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan T. Congalton bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEBR. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Weber during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 12.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

