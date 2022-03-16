STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

STORE Capital has raised its dividend by 5.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. STORE Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 136.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect STORE Capital to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.2%.

Shares of NYSE STOR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.01. 3,320,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,432,588. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average is $33.06. STORE Capital has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.25.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STOR. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in STORE Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on STOR. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.11.

