Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $62.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Allbirds’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.40 million and the highest is $63.20 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Allbirds will report full year sales of $361.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $359.98 million to $363.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $460.01 million, with estimates ranging from $453.22 million to $467.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allbirds.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.28 million. Allbirds’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIRD shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Allbirds from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

In other Allbirds news, CFO Michael J. Bufano acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $129,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIRD. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at $22,075,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth about $18,398,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth about $18,096,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,671,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allbirds stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,694,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,287. Allbirds has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $32.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54.

Allbirds Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allbirds (BIRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.