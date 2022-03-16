Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.11 Million

Analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) will announce $41.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.44 million. Franklin Street Properties posted sales of $59.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will report full-year sales of $157.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $148.33 million to $166.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $151.07 million, with estimates ranging from $129.87 million to $172.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Street Properties.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

FSP stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.67. 349,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,329. Franklin Street Properties has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $589.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

