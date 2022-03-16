Infinya (OTCMKTS:HAIPF) Shares Up 4.6%

Infinya Ltd (OTCMKTS:HAIPF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.81 and last traded at $82.81. 1,272 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 409% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.15.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.61 and a 200-day moving average of $71.78.

Get Infinya alerts:

Infinya Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HAIPF)

Infinya Ltd, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells writing and printing paper, packaging paper, cardboard and corrugated boards, and recycled paper products in Israel and internationally. It provides collection and recycling services for wastepaper, cardboard and plastic waste, electronic waste, and other recyclable materials; and offers cardboard packaging solutions for the food, cosmetics, pharmaceutics, textile, high-tech, games, plastic, and metal products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infinya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.