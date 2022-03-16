Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) Short Interest Down 33.3% in February

Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.73. 100,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,533. Skydeck Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition in the third quarter worth $126,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition in the third quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition in the third quarter worth $483,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

