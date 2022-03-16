eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Stock Price Down 21.6%

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 21.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.89. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of eDreams ODIGEO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73.

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers its online travel agency services under the eDreams, Go Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and Liligo brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services, as well as offers online advertising campaigns.

