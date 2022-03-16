RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,760,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the February 13th total of 6,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of RKLB stock traded up 0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,234,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,122. The company has a 50 day moving average of 9.42 and a 200 day moving average of 12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. RocketLab has a 12-month low of 7.55 and a 12-month high of 21.34.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in RocketLab during the third quarter worth $12,019,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in RocketLab during the third quarter worth $33,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RocketLab during the third quarter worth $277,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RocketLab during the third quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RocketLab during the third quarter worth $15,993,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RocketLab Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.
