RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,760,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the February 13th total of 6,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of RKLB stock traded up 0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,234,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,122. The company has a 50 day moving average of 9.42 and a 200 day moving average of 12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. RocketLab has a 12-month low of 7.55 and a 12-month high of 21.34.

Get RocketLab alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in RocketLab during the third quarter worth $12,019,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in RocketLab during the third quarter worth $33,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RocketLab during the third quarter worth $277,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RocketLab during the third quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RocketLab during the third quarter worth $15,993,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on RKLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RocketLab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of RocketLab from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.14.

RocketLab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RocketLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RocketLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.