IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.00.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $17.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $350.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $375.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.43. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $284.49 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

