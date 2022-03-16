Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Rating) were down 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 10,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 48,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Separately, cut their price objective on Drone Delivery Canada from C$1.30 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada and internationally. The company offers logistics solutions, which includes proprietary software system, and hardware and professional services for cargo delivery process from depot to depot.

