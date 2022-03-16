Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXFGet Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $91.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.87% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG is a multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets. It has three brands: BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce. The Company’s BMW automobile range includes the 1 Series, a sports hatchback; the 3 Series, including sedan, touring, coupe and convertible models; the 5 Series, available in sedan and touring models; the 6 Series, available as a coupe or convertible; the 7 Series large sedan; the Z4 roadster and coupe; the sports utility vehicles, X3, X5 and X6 and M models, such as M3, M5 and M6. A variety of motorcycles are also available under the BMW brand. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAMXF traded up $4.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.35. The stock had a trading volume of 23,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $116.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.38 and its 200-day moving average is $99.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

