KBR (NYSE:KBR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.750-$4.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.50 billion-$9.50 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KBR. StockNews.com cut KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised KBR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.71.

KBR stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.36. 205,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,109. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.44. KBR has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 581.78 and a beta of 1.28.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KBR will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 488.89%.

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in KBR by 9,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in KBR by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in KBR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

