Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Releases Earnings Results

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE VOR traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.82. 2,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,799. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $43.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vor Biopharma by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 18,288 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VOR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

