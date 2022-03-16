T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,824 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.71. The company had a trading volume of 247,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,784,951. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $159.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

