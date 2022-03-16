3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,712 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Guardian Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 17,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus dropped their price target on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

MMM stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.84. 242,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,604,655. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.79 and its 200 day moving average is $173.24. 3M has a twelve month low of $139.74 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.89%.

3M Company Profile (Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.