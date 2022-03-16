BOMB Trading 27.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 16th. BOMB has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $239,184.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00003844 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,205.56 or 0.99855225 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00070319 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00020625 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001816 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00016953 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,692 coins and its circulating supply is 893,904 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

