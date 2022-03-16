Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) to report $103.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $102.96 million and the highest is $103.25 million. Avid Technology posted sales of $94.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year sales of $440.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $440.13 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $473.09 million, with estimates ranging from $459.40 million to $483.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $119.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.35 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $157,160.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avid Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.30. The company had a trading volume of 22,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,600. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $40.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.07.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

