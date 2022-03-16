Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.43. Tivity Health posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.57 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 99.51%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

TVTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of TVTY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.29. 8,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.26. Tivity Health has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $31.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in Tivity Health by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 15,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Tivity Health by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

