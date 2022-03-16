Myriad Price Down 46.4% Over Last 7 Days (XMY)

Myriad (XMY) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 16th. Myriad has a market capitalization of $764,035.34 and $111.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myriad coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Myriad has traded down 46.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000115 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,818,449,000 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

