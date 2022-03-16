Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Short Interest Update

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the February 13th total of 968,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 760,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,175,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,941,000 after purchasing an additional 49,665 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.0% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PH traded up $6.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.33. The company had a trading volume of 19,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,129. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $304.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.35. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.67. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $268.51 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.75%.

PH has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.72.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

