FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Trading 0.3% Higher

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $22.74. 46,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 73,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,379,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,209,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,702,000 after purchasing an additional 132,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,515,000.

