Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of GRCL traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.22. 3,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,887. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63. Gracell Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a current ratio of 14.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GRCL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Gracell Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRCL. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 12.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after buying an additional 110,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 258.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 62,250 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 562.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 5,346.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

