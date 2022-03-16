Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Issues Earnings Results

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.27), Fidelity Earnings reports. Zhihu updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

ZH stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.59. 1,321,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,316. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76. Zhihu has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $13.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Zhihu by 947.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 188,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 103,690 shares during the period. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.80 to $5.40 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

