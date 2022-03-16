Short Interest in Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) Drops By 22.1%

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the February 13th total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luby’s by 41.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 442,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Luby’s during the second quarter worth $354,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Luby’s during the third quarter worth $186,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Luby’s during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Luby’s by 4,836.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 22,294 shares during the last quarter. 46.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Luby's alerts:

Shares of LUB stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,470. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.81. Luby’s has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $5.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

About Luby’s (Get Rating)

Luby’s, Inc operates as a multi-branded company in the restaurant industry and in the contract food services industry. It operates through the following segments: Luby’s Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The Luby’s Cafeterias segment includes the results of the company-owned Luby’s Cafeterias restaurants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luby's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luby's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.