Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.61 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.55 ($0.05). Approximately 9,630,803 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 8,720,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.54 ($0.05).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18, a current ratio of 13.24 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of £41.97 million and a P/E ratio of -3.73.

About Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM)

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of natural resource projects primarily in Africa. The company's principal assets are the Zamsort copper project covering an area of 408 square kilometers; and the Zaco copper project comprising an area of 469 square kilometers located in northwest Zambia.

