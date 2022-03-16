Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.840-$7.980 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.69 billion-$9.87 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $211.79.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of HSY stock traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $205.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,163. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.50 and a 200 day moving average of $187.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Hershey has a 12-month low of $152.63 and a 12-month high of $216.36.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $203,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $267,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,014,461 shares of company stock worth $206,227,011 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 574,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 266,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Hershey by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 206,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,869,000 after buying an additional 44,369 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Hershey by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,396,000 after buying an additional 24,947 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Hershey by 512.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hershey (Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.