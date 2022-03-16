Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $906.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS.
Shares of MTN stock traded up $19.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $268.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,655. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.82 and a 200 day moving average of $311.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 73.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $221.38 and a 12-month high of $376.24.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $1,753,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000.
About Vail Resorts (Get Rating)
Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vail Resorts (MTN)
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.