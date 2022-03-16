Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $906.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS.

Shares of MTN stock traded up $19.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $268.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,655. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.82 and a 200 day moving average of $311.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 73.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $221.38 and a 12-month high of $376.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $1,753,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.50.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

