PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Short Interest Update

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 776,700 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 647,100 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in PJT Partners by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 15,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,684,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,795,000 after purchasing an additional 46,757 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PJT Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PJT Partners from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.20.
PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $313.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.90 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 24.63%.
About PJT Partners (Get Rating)
PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.
