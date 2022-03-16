IBM Retirement Fund Sells 4,988 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,988 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.80. 50,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 64.56, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.77 and a 200 day moving average of $182.96. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $157.16 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 220.23%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.