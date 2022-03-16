Oxen Trading 12.4% Lower This Week (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Oxen has a market cap of $24.44 million and $61,428.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001034 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,068.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,756.18 or 0.06711123 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.89 or 0.00267574 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00014577 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.49 or 0.00724380 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00065883 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007552 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.91 or 0.00462413 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.83 or 0.00364825 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 57,519,567 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

