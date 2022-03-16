ANON 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $22.00 (ANON)

ANON (ANON) traded down 46.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. In the last seven days, ANON has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. ANON has a market cap of $109,154.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001918 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00045428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

