Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.93 Million

Analysts expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) to report $9.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.50 million and the highest is $11.28 million. Luminar Technologies posted sales of $5.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year sales of $44.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.00 million to $48.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $130.12 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $133.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.05% and a negative net margin of 745.01%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LAZR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

NASDAQ LAZR traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,349,773. Luminar Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $31.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, Director Matthew Simoncini purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $160,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aeg Holdings, Llc purchased 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $54,041.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 138,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,965,841 in the last ninety days. 43.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 946.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,973 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 9.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,638,000 after purchasing an additional 75,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 99.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 160,851 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 140.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,143 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,316,000. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

