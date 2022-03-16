$143.43 Million in Sales Expected for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPEGet Rating) will post sales of $143.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.00 million and the lowest is $139.10 million. Hope Bancorp posted sales of $131.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year sales of $592.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $572.20 million to $611.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $642.27 million, with estimates ranging from $615.00 million to $677.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 33.53%. The firm had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

HOPE stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.76. The company had a trading volume of 36,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,861. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.74%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the third quarter worth $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth $140,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp (Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

