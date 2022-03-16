Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.7% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 6.0% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 24,036 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,275,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,703,070. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

