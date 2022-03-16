SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.290-$-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $513 million-$521 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $486.68 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.100 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAIL. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.36.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

NYSE:SAIL traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.95 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average of $45.80. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $63.36.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,336 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $137,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,211 shares of company stock worth $3,293,048. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,046,000 after buying an additional 16,710 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,920,000 after purchasing an additional 151,804 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,030,000 after purchasing an additional 41,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after buying an additional 22,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 314,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter.

About SailPoint Technologies (Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.