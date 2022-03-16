IBM Retirement Fund Sells 48,001 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 48,001 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,165,883. The company has a market cap of $220.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day moving average of $53.03. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.