Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,582 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Analog Devices by 113.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.60.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $7.07 on Wednesday, hitting $157.99. The stock had a trading volume of 213,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,785. The company has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.81 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.09 and its 200 day moving average is $170.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

