Head to Head Review: Ube Industries (UBEOY) & The Competition

Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY – Get Rating) is one of 685 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Ube Industries to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Ube Industries alerts:

This table compares Ube Industries and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ube Industries $5.79 billion $215.60 million 7.23 Ube Industries Competitors $1.11 billion $50.62 million -24.27

Ube Industries has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Ube Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Ube Industries and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ube Industries 5.06% 9.55% 4.68% Ube Industries Competitors 34.68% -22.42% 2.36%

Dividends

Ube Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Ube Industries pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.6% and pay out 46.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ube Industries and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ube Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Ube Industries Competitors 184 717 1017 21 2.45

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 70.88%. Given Ube Industries’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ube Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Ube Industries has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ube Industries’ rivals have a beta of 0.12, meaning that their average stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ube Industries beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Ube Industries (Get Rating)

Ube Industries Ltd. engages in the operation of chemical, construction materials, machinery and environmental businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery and Others. The Chemicals segment provides nylon products made from caprolactam, nylon resin, polybutadiene rubber, polyimide, and silicon nitrides; and also provides separators for lithium-ion batteries, thermal control film for satellites, gas separation membrane modules, synthetic marine fragrances and others. The Construction Materials segment offers unique construction materials, interior and exterior materials, waterproofing materials, and self-leveling compounds to plaster and foundation materials, which are used extensively in construction and engineering projects. The Machinery segment offers conveyance machinery, mills, crushers, and bridge and steel structures, as a trusted manufacturer backed by own cutting edge technology. The Others segment engages in the development, sale and brokerage of real estate properties. The company was founded by Sukesaku Watanabe in June 1897 and is headquartered in Ube, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Ube Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ube Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.