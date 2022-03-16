KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 7,803 Shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

KG&L Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,803 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Investar worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Investar by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Investar by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Investar by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Investar by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Investar by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISTR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Investar in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ ISTR traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $19.53. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.43. Investar Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.35 million, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.59.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Investar had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin bought 1,714 shares of Investar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $34,982.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,314 shares of company stock worth $46,759. 10.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Investar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

