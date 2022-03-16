Short Interest in Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Expands By 31.2%

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 608,700 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the February 13th total of 463,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,029.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DYNDF traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021. Dye & Durham has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $40.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.66.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DYNDF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. boosted their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$63.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dye & Durham presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.