Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the February 13th total of 1,710,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

FBHS traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $85.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,875. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $80.34 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,689,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $25,117,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $3,590,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.