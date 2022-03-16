Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the February 13th total of 1,710,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
FBHS traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $85.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,875. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $80.34 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,689,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $25,117,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $3,590,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.
Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.
