KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,305 STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in STAG Industrial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in STAG Industrial by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co increased its position in STAG Industrial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 48,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in STAG Industrial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 72,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $600,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,050. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STAG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.87. The company had a trading volume of 28,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,859. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day moving average is $42.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.34 and a 52 week high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 129.20%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STAG. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

